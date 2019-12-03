Second Stage Amherst took part in a Giving Tuesday kickoff event Dec. 3 featuring a proclamation from Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle.
Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year since 2012, Giving Tuesday has seen millions of people across the globe mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities, according to a news release from Second Stage, a nonprofit venue for artists and businesses in Amherst.
Second Stage earlier this year began hosting The Market @ Second Stage, which it said has put thousands of dollars into the pockets of local farmers, growers and producers. Also this year, Second Stage launched the Second Helping program.
With a grant from Centra Foundation, Second Stage purchased fresh food from The Market @ Second Stage vendors at the end of each market and distributed food to the local community through Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels and the New Prospect Baptist Church Food bank.
The Market @ Second Stage also offered double SNAP benefits and accepted tokens for families on the WIC program to make wholesome, locally sourced food available to more members of the community.
Those who are interested in joining Second Stage’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.secondstageamherst.org/donate. For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org or www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday, or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.
