Second Stage Amherst is hosting its first annual “Farewell to Summer” picnic from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
The live music kicks off with 2 Good Reasons, featuring Paul Reisler and Leah Morris. Reisler has taught songwriting and music for three of its Summer Stage camps and will play songs geared toward kids, some created during the camps, from 4 to 6 p.m. The Bogeys, a band that plays classic rock, also will perform.
Other activities include a bounce house and tug-of-war event sponsored by Hill Hardware, corn hole, Kanjam and sack races.
Admission to the family and pet-friendly event is free. Food will be available for purchase along with beer from Loose Shoe Brewery.
Second Stage Amherst is a nonprofit arts center and venue at 194 Second St. in Amherst. For more information visit www.secondstageamherst.org, call (434) 941-0997 or email contact@secondstageamherst.org.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.