With students out of school buildings for the remainder of the academic year, some construction and maintenance projects are moving along at an accelerated pace.
On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to close for the remainder of the academic year. Maintenance personnel in some local school divisions are using the shutdown to their advantage, while abiding by social distancing and other safety guidelines.
William Wells, assistant superintendent for Amherst County Public Schools, said the main project moving forward at a faster pace because of the school closure is the construction of a vestibule at the entrance of Amherst County High School.
The project is part of an effort to make the school more secure, Wells said, as the vestibule will serve as a barrier to prevent visitors from entering the school without completing a check-in process in the main office.
Exterior work on the project began in January, but interior work to reconfigure the current main office entrance was going to have to wait until students were out of school in June, he said. Now, the interior work is slated to begin this week, and the project should be completed by the middle of May.
The project includes a breezeway on the exterior of the school connecting the current entrance with the reconfigured main office. The Amherst County School Board last fall allocated just more than $266,000 for the project.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
