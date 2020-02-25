In past years before becoming Amherst County’s chief law enforcement official, Sheriff E.W. Viar said while visiting schools nearly every student would stand when he asked who wanted to become a police officer or fireman.
Now, hardly anyone does.
“It’s a different world than when I started my career,” said Viar, a 35-year veteran of law enforcement who described the many challenges the profession faces to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at a budget work session Monday.
The paramount issue is regularly losing officers because of low pay. Some work 40 hours of overtime a week and others work multiple jobs to get by, Viar said.
“I know they deserve a good pay. I’ve seen two of them get shot. By the grace of God they didn’t die. We’ve been lucky,” Viar said.
Seated in front of many of his deputies, Viar lamented the pullback of a potential 3% pay raise for law enforcement in the Virginia General Assembly and told supervisors he is fighting to get them all he can in the county’s upcoming fiscal year budget.
“If we treat them like the legislators did, hell, we’ll have nobody,” Viar said, adding: “I want you to give them the best you can give them. Hell, you don’t have enough money in here to pay them what they’re worth ... If we went by what the [state compensation board] gave the deputies, we would all be on welfare.”
Higher pay — for sheriff’s deputies, public safety personnel and county employees — is one of the biggest issues supervisors are wrestling with in current budget talks. A proposal to adjust salaries for a wide range of Amherst County employees and bring them up to the market average, a measure costing $616,401, is on the table.
County salaries have fallen behind market averages and personnel turnover rate has increased to 13%, according to a report before supervisors Monday. The building inspections department, for example, has seen nearly 100% turnover in the past year. A salary study conducted in 2018, which compiled data from six localities similar in size to Amherst, found the adjustments were needed and the board passed a 3% pay raise in 2019.
Bringing county staff salaries and benefits up to market average would cost $225,370, an 11% competitive bump in pay for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is estimated at $207,411 and an 11% increase for the public safety department would cost $183,620.
The discussion does not include Amherst County Public Schools employees, as the county’s school board will decide on potential raises for the division.
In addition to the salary adjustments, a potential cost-of-living increase in the upcoming budget that begins July 1 would tally $323,128 in additional spending and the effect of a minimum wage increase to $10 an hour for some workers, a response to recent measures taken in the Virginia General Assembly, is projected to cost $50,000.
The board has a beginning surplus of $545,356 from a revenue forecast of $42.9 million, an uptick of just more than $309,000 from the amount projected for the current fiscal year. However, the revenue deficit would stand at $444,173 needed to balance if the salary adjustments, pay raise and minimum wage measures are taken.
During a Feb. 18 budget work session, the board discussed to need to bring staff salaries up to where they should be.
“The staff adjustments are very important,” Supervisor Tom Martin said, adding of county employees: “You guys are the face of Amherst County.”
“I think it’s [a] priority. We don’t have any choice,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said. “We’ve got to look at that, we’ve got to deal with that.”
Stacey Wilkes, director of finance, said without a 3% increase in the upcoming budget year the county will be behind market average in employee pay again. The county is looking to bump the starting pay for deputies and public safety workers from $36,000 to $40,000 as well as make adjustments that will lead to more pay for more tenured employees.
“We can’t keep them because other [agencies and employers] are stealing them,” Wilkes said of the need to retain deputies. “That’s a problem.”
“I want to make sure we retain the ones who have experience,” Vice Chairwoman Jennifer Moore said, later adding: “I don’t want us to fix the recruitment issue and miss out on the retention issue.”
The budget also includes a plan to hire a full-time agricultural extension agent, adding $24,000 to the remainder of that position’s salary. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county can advertise the position to include also performing director duties for the Amherst County Fair. For the past two years, the county has spent $25,000 to contract with an outside person to perform that role, which now can be done under the umbrella of a county staff position.
The county is projecting a 3.5% growth in revenue based on the recently conducted countywide property reassessment, which Rodgers said is a conservative estimate. The county’s proposed operations and maintenance budget, not including decisions supervisors are faced with on pay adjustments and a potential raise, is “bare bones” and the county is set to level-fund the Amherst County Public Schools division at $13.9 million, according to Rodgers.
Rodgers said he has had a contingency fund of $50,000 to deal with salary competition, which he has depleted to hang on to some current employees.
“It’s a booming economy, too. Labor is moving,” Rodgers said of the competitive job market. “People are finding better positions for themselves.”
Rodgers said trends have shown county expenses generally increase 2% a year and revenues go up about 1% a year. The county tends to end up with about $800,000 at the end of the fiscal year and spends about a million dollars a year on general repairs to areas such as roofs, parking lots, equipment repairs and heating, air and ventilation needs, he said.
The board hasn’t made any decisions on real estate tax increases, the most recent of which came in 2016. Rodgers said based on the recently done countywide property reassessment, a penny per $100 of assessed real estate value equals about $240,000 in county tax revenue. Based on figures staff gave to supervisors, a 1-cent increase on a home with a $150,000 property value would bring residents a monthly expense of $1.25 and annual cost of $15.
Supervisors discussed a potential 2-cent tax increase, which could yield $480,000 in additional revenue to address the possible raises and salary adjustments. Supervisor David Pugh said he appreciates public safety workers but he doesn’t want to see the county have the highest tax rate in the area and raising taxes would affect a large number of county residents who live on social security and fixed income.
Martin said he doesn’t want the county to have the area’s lowest paid employees. He said if a 2-cent tax hike is done he wants to ensure staffing issues are properly addressed.
“I want to make dag on sure we’re doing it correctly and getting people where they need to be,” Martin said. “We need to be competitive to retain the best staff we can.”
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said the county has taken the cheap route for years. “We’re supposed to treat our people right,” she said. “That’s the ethical thing to do. We’re only as good as the people working for us.”
County officials are still adjusting figures in the upcoming budget. Ayers called public safety workers the county’s foundation and at a minimum, county employees should be at market value in pay. “They’re the men and women who take care of us and our community,” he said of public safety employees. “It’s our responsibility to take care of them.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
