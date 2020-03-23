For public health and safety, the Virginia Department of Transportation will provide a virtual public comment opportunity on draft recommendations for potential corridor improvements on the U.S. 60 corridor in Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Nelson and Powhatan counties.
The study aims to enhance safety and capacity along the corridor while balancing the needs of economic development and access management. This opportunity will take the place of open forum meetings previously scheduled for March 26 in Buckingham and April 1 in Powhatan. This is the second and final public involvement opportunity for the Route 60 Corridor Study.
The public may view information that would have been shared at the previously scheduled meetings by visiting http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/lynchburg/route-60-corridor.asp or http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/route-60-corridor.asp. The virtual presentation and comment period will be available March 26 through April 11.
Citizens may provide oral and written comments through April 11 to Darrel Johnson, VDOT Project Manager, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond VA 23219, (804) 371-8868, 800-367-7623 or TDD/TYY 711 or via email to Darrel.Johnson@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 60 Corridor Study” in the subject line of any e-mail correspondence. Anyone requiring a print copy of the presentation can contact the project manager listed above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.