The Amherst County Planning Commission has backed a request to rezone a parcel on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights for the purpose of allowing a new restaurant.
The building on site formerly operated as Slicks Cafe before it closed more than two years ago, according to the application filed with the county by William A. Tyree of Madison Heights. The commission during its Sept. 19 meeting voted to recommend approval of rezoning the parcel at 547 Old Wright Shop Road from R-2, general residential, to the V-1, village center, district.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said a restaurant on the parcel is no longer allowed as a “grandfathered” use under county zoning because at least two years have passed since the parcel was used for such a purpose.
“They lost their grandfathering status,” Bryant said in explaining the proposed zoning change.
Small restaurants are permissible in the village center district, Bryant said. “The scale can only be so big,” Bryant said. “But we do allow restaurants up to 2,500 square feet.”
Bryant said the applicant has voluntarily agreed to run the proposed restaurant from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, close on Sunday and not sell alcohol on site. He added staff is concerned with limited parking. More information is needed on the building’s layout to get an exact number of parking spaces, according to Bryant.
The planned restaurant is set to have four tables, eight barstools and 24 seats, the application states.
The restaurant would serve fast food, sandwiches and would serve much of its business through carryout orders, according to the application. “In theory the property value should go up some because it’s a little more marketable for a commercial type use,” Bryant said when asked by a commissioner of the rezoning’s impact.
Calvin Kennon, of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, said residents are vocal about wanting more dining options. “We receive many requests for restaurants,” Kennon said.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is set to review the rezoning request Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.