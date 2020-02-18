On Valentine’s Day, a labor of love for the Pedlar Valley Garden Club, a reuse shed for salvaging items, was installed as a first of its kind in Amherst County.
“It’s our valentine to the county,” Rosemary Urban, a club member who coordinated the project said.
The 8-by-10-foot shed built by Amherst County High School’s building and trades class was delivered to the Pedlar Convenience Center on Buffalo Springs Turnpike about a mile from Virginia 130 last week.
The shed is a spot for residents to drop items such as furniture, TVs and microwaves, among many others, for reuse rather than disposal in the county landfill. Residents can drop off and pick up items at no cost during normal business hours of the solid waste center.
The club and Amherst County split the $1,200 cost for the shed’s construction. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said similar sheds could follow at other solid waste sites in the county.
“It’s kind of an experiment,” Rodgers said. “It’s a great idea.”
Judy Strang, a club member, brought the first item, a table, to christen the shed. Rodgers said the reuse shed will be first come, first serve,and a sign will notify users of rules.
What the county doesn’t want and will monitor, Rodgers said, are junk dealers frequenting the site to pick up items. “The idea is to find a good home [for items], not to fund someone’s business,” Rodgers said.
The building and trades class at ACHS spent a few weeks working on the project. “It turned out really good,” junior Troy Brown said.
Club members said the shed is helpful to the environment by reducing waste in the county’s landfill, which is nearing capacity and set to close within the next two years with the opening of a planned transfer station in November 2021.
“It doesn’t waste good things,” Nicole Hooghkirk, a club member said. “We’re happy to be the first one in the county.”
