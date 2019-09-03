Retired Virginia State Police Trooper Ed Tinsley is scheduled to share his memories of the devastating effects of Hurricane Camille in Nelson and Amherst counties during a Sept. 15 presentation in Amherst.
The event will take place at 2:30 p.m. that Sunday in Amherst County Museum and Historical Society’s Hamble Center.
Tinsley kept a journal of his observations as he worked to help Nelson County recover from Hurricane Camille’s unprecedented flooding.
“My honest feelings are that there could never be an accurate description or record in the history books as to what goes on here and what has gone on here except what has been seen by my eyes and the eyes of the people who have been in it,” Tinsley wrote in his journal.
“Words will tell part of it. But it will never be accurately described or made a part of history except by the people that looked at it.”
Tinsley spent the evening of Aug. 19, 1969, in Bedford County, where he said just a couple of inches of rain fell. At the time, he had no idea of the 27- to 35-inch deluge in Nelson. His journal began Aug. 20, 1969.
He will speak during the Sept. 15 on his participating in 27 days of rescue, recovery and victim identification, according to the museum. The storm resulted in 151 deaths in Virginia, with 125 of those in Nelson.
The free program at the museum, 154 South Main St., Amherst, is made possible through The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. A nonperishable item or canned good for donation to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a local nonprofit, is appreciated. Light refreshments will be served.
— From staff reports
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.