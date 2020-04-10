Amherst County Public Schools’ enrollment is projected to climb just past the 4,000-student mark in the next fiscal year that starts July 1 and hover comfortably above that line for the following four years, according to a recent report on five-year projections.
The figures from the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia take into account birth data and historical and current fall membership counts. A growth in student enrollment in the next five years, should it come to fruition, would translate into more state money.
The division receives about $6,300 per pupil per year from the state, and its average daily membership, a term for its head count at a certain point the year, accounts for more than 80% of state money, the largest funding source in the annual budget, according to figure presented during the Amherst County School Board’s retreat session in early March.
While the Weldon Cooper Center’s projection for 2020-21 is 4,002 students, the division has conservatively budgeted less and built its fiscal plan around 3,967 students.
“We think those are a little high,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said of the center’s projection for the next fiscal year. “We know our community, we know what’s happening there. We always want to give ourselves a little room there as we budget.”
The division’s enrollment climb the past two years has led to much smoother budget seasons for the Amherst County School Board compared to past years of cuts and struggling to scrape money for raises. The board passed a 5% pay raise for all employees in the current budget and adopted a 3% hike in the recently approved fiscal year’s plan, which is still subject to final approval from the board of supervisors.
Arnold told supervisors recently the enrollment uptick is expected to continue in upcoming years. “We have a rather large student bubble in seventh, eighth and ninth grade,” he said.
Those students moving to Amherst County High School in the near future is slated to push its enrollment up. An influx in students also has led to the need for more staff in some areas; the upcoming budget includes a new assistant principal for Elon Elementary School, which has seen a student surge in recent years, among others.
According to the center’s projections, the division would see a 100-student climb through the 2024-25 year, up to 4,076 students. The forecasted five-year change would yield more students in kindergarten, third grade, fourth grade and each grade level at the high school and decreases in first, second and fifth grades and all middle school grade levels.
The division’s average daily membership was 4,460 in the 2009-10 school year and dropped below 4,000 students in 2016-17.
While the enrollment influx has helped for smoother budgets, school officials have noted the staffing challenges educating a greater number of students bring. For the past few years the local contribution from the county has remained at $13.9 million and is set to stay level in the upcoming fiscal year.
“We’re really pleased we’re able to do what we’ve been able to do and not ask for more money,” from the board of supervisors, Arnold said to county officials during a March 23 budget presentation.
“It’s a good year when you come before us and you’ve got what you need and the state has increased the budget,” Supervisor David Pugh said. “It’s really nice to have that, especially this year.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in recent weeks, supervisors already were wrestling with a tight fiscal year 2020-21 budget and possibly enacting a tax increase as high as 6 cents per $100 of assessed value to cover a range of county issues, most notably adjusting many county workers’ pay to make those positions more competitive regionally.
Part of the county’s future planning included a possible 1% increase in local funding to the schools, which has remained at $13.9 million the past several years, but no final decisions have been made and the majority of budget talks came prior to the outbreak’s onslaught in mid-March.
Supervisors have put the budget process on hold and pushed back its adoption schedule two months to allow time to gauge the budgetary effects of the virus’s many effects on the local economy. The county is expected to resume its budget deliberations May 11, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.