Amherst County Public Schools is expected to receive accreditation from the Virginia Department of Education, according to a report presented to the county school board this past Thursday.
Dana Norman, director of academics, said preliminary testing information shows all schools will meet the accreditation benchmarks in the first year of undergoing testing in subgroup categories.
“We are very excited about that,” Norman said.
She thanked administrators, teachers and staff, and praised the division for hiring quality teachers as well as the board for prioritizing instruction.
“That makes all the difference in the world for our kids,” Norman said.
Last year, the division celebrated reaching full accreditation in all schools for the first time since 2011.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said math standards changed this year and scores in the division went up, which he described as “pretty amazing.” The state is expected to announce the accreditation rankings in late September.
“It’s a great trend — two years,” board chairman Mike Henderson said.
“And this year was a higher bar,” Arnold said.
— Justin Faulconer