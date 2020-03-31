U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, has announced his nomination for a second term as the Republican candidate for the Sixth congressional district, which includes Amherst County.
Cline, who succeeded former Rep. Bob Goodlatte and previously represented parts of Amherst County in the House 24 seat in the Virginia House of Delegates for more than a decade.
“For the last two years I’ve focused on providing effective constituent services and a voice in Washington for the common sense conservative values of the Sixth District," Cline said in a statement. "I’ve kept my campaign promises by legislating on the principles of transparency, fiscal responsibility, and protecting the essential liberties guaranteed by our Constitution."
Cline has sponsored or cosponsored nine bills which have become law and among his enacted legislation was the Small Business Reorganization Act, which streamlined existing bankruptcy procedures and provided new tools to increase a small business’ ability to achieve a successful restructuring.
"I hope to continue offering effective representation to my constituents should they choose to reelect me this November," he said in the statement.
- Justin Faulconer
