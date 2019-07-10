The Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting a pair of informational meetings this month to present concepts and strategies for potential corridor improvements on the U.S. 60 corridor in Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Nelson and Powhatan counties.
The potential improvements would enhance safety and capacity along the corridor while balancing the needs of economic development and access management, according to VDOT.
The first meeting will held in Buckingham County from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Buckingham County Administration Complex Auditorium, 13380 James Anderson Highway, Buckingham.
The second will be held in Powhatan County from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Powhatan Middle School, 4135 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan.
The purpose of the meetings is to give citizens an opportunity to learn more about the study, meet with VDOT representatives and provide input. The meetings will be held in open-house format and will include formal presentations at the start.
Citizens may provide oral and written comments at the meeting or submit them by August 3, to Darrel Johnson, VDOT Project Manager, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond VA 23219 or via email to darrel.johnson@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 60 Corridor Study” in the subject line of any e-mail correspondence.
For more information, visit the project website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/lynchburg/route-60-corridor.asp.
— From staff reports