The Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC), through grant funding provided by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), and in partnership with area localities and communities stakeholders is developing a regional pre-disaster plan or Hazard Mitigation Plan.
A Hazard Mitigation Plan is developed for an area to assess natural hazards vulnerability and establish strategies to lessen the overall impact and vulnerability to individuals, families, businesses, and property within our region to natural disasters.
A public webinar for residents to learn how area localities are developing a plan to establish strategies to lessen the overall impact and vulnerability from natural hazards to individuals, families, businesses, and property within the Lynchburg region is planned for June 25.
The webinar is at 5:30 p.m. To join, call toll free 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 863 1061 9766. By computer, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86310619766. For more information go to https://www.cvpdc.org/regional-initiatives/hazard-mitigation.html or contact Kelly Hitchcock, a CVPDC representative.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
