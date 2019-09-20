A public meeting for Amherst town and area residents to give feedback on a future park on Scott’s Hill Drive near Amherst County High School is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The meeting will take place in the town council chambers at 174 South Main St. Town staff will be on hand with maps and information about the 7-acre property off Garland Avenue and neighboring Amherst County High School.
Amherst Town Council voted last year to buy the property for $35,000 from Dave McCormack, who heads a Petersburg-based company developing the former Amherst Milling Co. on Union Hill Road nearby into a new brewery and restaurant. Town maintenance workers have cleared out the right-of-way, trimmed back overhanging trees, cleared out fences and brush, planted donated shrubbery and placed several benches built by a local Eagle Scout on site.
The property contains two streams and rolling hills with few level locations, Town Manager Sara Carter has said. About 61% of the property, or 4.2 acres, is within a 1% floodplain, meaning on any given year there is a 1% chance of a flood on the land, she recently reported to council.
She said the public meeting is a good chance to educate people on “passive recreation,” or picnic facilities, a potential dog park and trials.
“What we really want to do is have a discussion with folks,” Carter said. “I really want to draw on some maps.”
She said the narrow roads leading to the park site and its layout make it ill-suited for playgrounds, athletic fields or a splash park for children.
“This is not the correct location for high intensity recreation uses,” Carter said.
The property is envisioned to have a small parking lot of less than 20 spaces with an adequate area for vehicles to turn around, she has said.
Carter said she has met with Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold and he is supportive of integrating its features with the high school property. The two sites have potential for trail connectivity; she plans to attend the Amherst County School Board’s Sept. 26 retreat session to pitch the idea of a partnership through a memorandum of understanding rather than land easements.
“We want to leave them in the driver’s seat of their own property,” Carter said during council’s Sept. 11 meeting.
The town will use the public’s input as it works on the parks’s concept and design, according to Carter. She urges anyone with questions in advance of the meeting to email her at Sara.carter@amherstva.gov or call (434) 946-7885.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
