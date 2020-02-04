Program highlights cemeteries, symbolism, cleaning techniques
A program on cemeteries and gravestones will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hamble Center, Amherst County Museum and Historical Society.
Sandi Esposito, a local architectural historian, will share her knowledge on symbolism while John Mason, a local veteran and volunteer at Old City Cemetery, will share some cleaning techniques.
The program is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and is open to the public with no admission fee. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. Light refreshments will be served.
For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, director, at (434) 946-9068 or email staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.
From staff reports
