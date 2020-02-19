While a student at Amherst County High School in the 1980s and later as its principal, William Wells knows full well the Amherst community’s desire for a facility to house restrooms and concessions at the school’s baseball and softball fields.
Spectators currently have to use a few portable toilets at the fields or walk a longer distance to the school’s indoor restrooms and a trailer serves concessions.
“People would complain about that and I wouldn’t have an answer except ‘Sorry, that’s what we have and there’s nothing much we can do,’” Wells, Amherst County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent, recently told the Amherst County School Board. “I think we’re at that point in our lives where we need to be looking at an alternative.”
Wells and a committee of community stakeholders have discussed a new facility next to the right field side of the baseball field and fundraising has started toward that endeavor. In recent months just more than $6,000 has been raised and the upcoming baseball and softball seasons are expected to bring in more money, Wells said.
“It’s something I think we need,” Wells said, adding: “I think we’re at that point something needs to happen.”
The goal is to open the multi-use building to house concessions, restrooms, locker rooms for baseball, softball and wrestling teams, a wrestling room and indoor batting cages to be up and running in two years, Wells said.
The fundraising includes a buy-a-brick campaign that allows residents to memorialize loved ones through engraved bricks for a feature at the new facility. Donors can buy personalized bricks with Lancer logos for prices ranging from $100 to $500, depending on size and lines of text.
He said a 7,000- to 8,000-square-foot building is envisioned that is anticipated to cost $80,000 to $100,000. The overall expected price tag is about $350,000 to $400,000 and the division could possibly use some leftover money in a recent project to upgrade infrastructure in all county schools for heating, air and ventilation and lighting, according to Wells.
The committee also is reaching out to local businesses and industries for deals and high school students also could pitch in with some of the building efforts while gaining valuable onsite construction experience, he said.
Hank Dawson, a lifelong county resident and ACHS alum who serves on the committee, said he knows of family members and fans who choose not to attend games at the ball fields because of the lack of restrooms and concessions.
“We want to bring our facilities up to par with the other schools in the area,” Dawson told board members Feb. 13. “We’re trying to get the community to buy into this as well.”
Board member Abby Thompson said she was at a recent sporting event and heard the project being talked about. “I think the excitement in the community is there,” Thompson said.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
