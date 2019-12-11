Peebles in Amherst is set to close and will be among more than two dozen Virginia stores converting to the off-price Gordmans concept.
The retailer traces its roots to its first store in Lawrenceville in 1891. Both Peebles and Gordmans are units of Houston-based Stage Stores Inc.
Stage Stores has said it has been converting a number of its Peebles locations to the Gordmans banner because consumers have responded positively to off-price offerings at Gordmans. A company spokesman confirmed the Amherst location in the Ambriar Plaza shopping center is among those locations.
Gordmans is an off-price retailer, meaning it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores, according to Stage Stores.
Peebles stores to be converted in Virginia also include locations in Altavista, Appomattox and Bedford.
Peebles was founded in 1891 by William Smith Peebles, who opened his first store in Lawrenceville.
The family sold the company in 1986 for $85 million to two investment banking firms and to Peebles’ senior management. It had been sold twice before Stage Stores acquired Peebles in 2003 when it was based in South Hill. At the time, Peebles had more than 125 stores primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern and Midwest states.
The Richmond-Times Dispatch contributed.
