From staff reports
The Amherst County Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department recently recently a new tanker truck.
The truck passed delivery testing in every phase of operation while pulling in water from Mill Creek Lake, according to a news release from Amherst County. Members of the department and Amherst County Public Safety went through operational training upon receiving the truck.
The tanker can rapidly suck water from a low elevation and the tank can be filled in five minutes or less, according to the county. “When working to save lives or property, seconds matter,” Public Safety Director Sam Bryant said in the release.
The truck replaces an older truck that now can serve as a spare for the county if another department’s tanker requires maintenance.
