A new pawn shop proposed for the former Blockbuster movie rental store in Madison Heights has received recommendation for approval from the Amherst County Planning Commission.
Riverside Pawn Company Inc., based in Danville, is seeking a special exception in the General Commercial (B-2) district for the proposed business at 4846 South Amherst Highway.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said Amherst County at one time had a pawn shop close to the intersection of Virginia 130 and U.S. 29 Business but the owner moved out of state and this is the first potential pawn shop to set up shop since.
The former Blockbuster closed a decade ago this month and the location also in recent years housed two bounce house and inflatables businesses.
The commission unanimously approved the special exception at its Jan. 16 meeting on the conditions the lighting shall be arranged to reflect away from adjacent properties and streets, items for sale and showcased outdoors cannot be located in designated parking areas and must be taken inside at the close of business each day, and any added exterior trash disposal must be screened by a solid wooden fence that fully shields it from view.
Shane Hardway, of Riverside Pawn Company, said the Madison Heights location, if approved by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, would be the company’s ninth store. It has two in Danville, one each in Collinsville and South Boston and four in North Carolina, he said.
“We plan on being here a long time,” Hardway said. “We’re a good asset to the community.”
He said the business takes items of all kinds and specializes in jewelry and firearms. Tools and televisions also are popular items, according to Hardway.
Commissioner Leslie Gamble asked about how proposed gun legislation under consideration in the Virginia General Assembly could affect the business.
Hardway said firearm sales are a big part of its business. “It’s going to affect us,” he said of state lawmakers’ ongoing tackling of gun legislation. “We just have to adapt to it.”
He said the business could focus on other items such as designer handbags if any law changes affect sales. He said the new store would be well secured with a camera system and iron bars for doors and windows.
Hardway said Altavista, Lynchburg and Forest also were explored for the new store and he feels the spot in Madison Heights on a busy corridor is a great location. He and his sister, a Lynchburg resident, spoke in favor of granting the request during a public hearing on the matter while no one opposed it.
“I think this is going to be one of our best stores,” Shane Hardway said. “We look forward to becoming a part of the community and watching it grow.”
The business wants to provide a service to the area, he said.
Michael Russell, a member of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority who sat in on the meeting in a liaison capacity, pointed out the proposed business’s location is close to the James River.
“This will be the James Riverside Pawn Company,” Russell said with a laugh.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
