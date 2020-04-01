On the front windshield of Mandy Campbell’s vehicle, a homemade poster with a hand-drawn image of a school building proclaimed: “I Love Elon!”
Moments earlier, her daughter, Karly, an Elon Elementary School student, leaned out of the vehicle’s sunroof and waved at her teacher and other educators at the school. Karly and her mother were part of a parade of vehicles driven by educators that passed through the parking lot of Elon Presbyterian Church last Thursday.
Teachers leaned out the windows to wave and engage in short conversations with the kids and their parents. The reunion, while brief and at a distance, was sweet and heartfelt.
“It gives them a sense of normalcy,” Mandy Campbell said of her daughter, a first-grader, and her friends interacting with the teachers. “They miss them.”
A few days earlier, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools in the state, public and private, to shut down due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus for the remainder of the school year. The pandemic has dramatically altered the way of life in Amherst as many have lost their jobs or suffered a financial loss, businesses have taken hits, social distancing has become commonplace and families have been forced to make major adjustments in their everyday routines.
The number of coronavirus cases is up to 1,250, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The newest figures, released Tuesday, also show 13,401 people have been tested, 165 have been hospitalized and 27 have died. Locally, Lynchburg has four cases, Amherst County has three and Bedford and Nelson counties each have two, according to the state health department.
Many businesses have shut down or are at a limited capacity due to the pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a stay-at-home order directing all Virginians to remain home except for extremely limited circumstances.
Mandy Campbell has worked from home during the crisis and said the lack of school has been stressful. The separation from Elon Elementary particularly is painful because the school is the cornerstone of the close-knit community, she said.
“It’s really important to us and our family,” Campbell said of the school and the many close relationships it generates. “They treat our kids like family while they’re there.”
The Elon Elementary vehicle parade route stretched down surrounding streets and roads and took about an hour to complete, according to a flyer for the event. On Hunt Club Drive, about a mile from Elon Presbyterian, some mailboxes in the neighborhood were adorned with balloons and signs waiting to greet the educators improvising to bring some cheer to their students who can’t come into the classrooms.
Campbell said in addition to the void of seeing the teachers her kids miss seeing their friends on a daily basis. The abrupt, unprecedented end to the school year in March has been a roller coaster of emotions for families.
“When they realized this was it and they wouldn’t be going to school the rest of the year it did upset them,” Campbell said.
Jennifer Berry, whose children attend Elon Elementary, fought back tears after the happy moments her family shared with the educators during a parade stop.
“She’s missing her fifth-grade graduation and her field day,” she said of her daughter, Casey. “I just feel like her last year of elementary school was taken from her.”
Kevin Berry, her husband, said the teachers and students at Elon Elementary have a close bond.
“It puts a little light on a bad moment,” he said of the children getting some face time. “It’s pretty awesome how the teachers and the kids feel that way about each other.”
“We’ve had lots of tears at our house,” Jennifer Berry said of the separation.
Her son, Cody, a third-grader, drew a poster that included a hand-drawn image of a chicken. Jennifer Berry said with a laugh one of his teachers owns chickens, which served as his inspiration for the drawing.
Jennifer Berry said Amherst County Public Schools “stepped up their game” with providing families with Chromebook laptop computers and flash drives of material to keep them learning while on the long break. “They are doing so much for the kids still,” she said.
The nurse said the sudden reality of having to help provide education to her children while at home is a challenge.
“I love the teachers,” she said. “I could never do what they do.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
