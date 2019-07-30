A Madison Heights restaurant has temporarily closed its doors following a robbery, according to its owner.
John Smith, owner of Gabe’s on U.S. 29 Business, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. July 27. A person broke into the business, took a cash register, money and hamburger meat, he said.
Smith said the theft was detrimental to the restaurant’s bottom line.
“Of course it’s devastating,” he said.
Smith said he is working to get more security surveillance equipment and a new register and hopes to resume business later this week.
He opened the business several months ago, and his menu recently has expanded beyond hot dogs and hamburgers to include chicken wings, pulled pork and corn on the cob, among others.
He said he won’t let the break-in stop him.
“I put too much into this place to walk away,” Smith said.
