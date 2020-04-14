When Gov. Ralph Northam recently asked the Virginia General Assembly to delay May’s elections to November because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lynchburg City Councilman Turner Perrow was put in a unique position.
The 12-year veteran of council, who is set to move to Madison Heights in July after his council term ends June 30, will join the Amherst County Service Authority Board of Directors later this year. Perrow told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors shortly before his April 7 appointment he is set to transition from the city to the county in July. The following day Northam said he is recommending the General Assembly postpone May elections to November, which directly affects his council seat should a successor not be found by then.
Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said in an email that, based on her understanding of current state code, once Perrow moves out of the city he cannot serve on council. If the election is delayed following any potential action by the General Assembly, council can either appoint someone to fill the seat on an interim basis or leave it vacant until the election, she said.
The board for decades has consisted only of Amherst County Board of Supervisors members. With a new authority structure set to take effect later this year, two county residents will step in and two supervisors, Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers, will exit.
Perrow grew up in Madison Heights and said he is looking to serve in the county he again will call home.
“It’s a void I’ll be looking to fill,” Perrow said.
Perrow said in an April 9 email to the New Era-Progress he is not prepared to answer how Northam’s recommendation to postpone the May election will affect his council post and he is exploring potential legislative solutions.
“At this point, our family’s plans have not changed,” Perrow said in the email. “This is a trying period where business as usual is now unusual, and having a short-term displacement in local government would not be in the best interest of the citizens of Ward IV and the City of Lynchburg.”
Perrow said he is grateful to the board for choosing him to serve as part of the service authority’s leadership. “The state legislature must decide how to proceed and commenting further or making an immediate decision would be premature,” he said in the email.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county still must approve an articles of incorporation for the authority to have two new citizen members and that process is set to take place in the summer. The authority oversees public water and sewer operations in the county and Wesley Woods, a Madison Heights business owner and part-time farmer, is the other citizen appointee.
Rodgers said the county is under no deadlines to get the service authority board’s revamp done.
In his application letter Perrow said he has 24 years of experience as an engineer in water and wastewaster and has designed and managed projects in the industry across Virginia and multiple other states.
“Nothing contributes more to public health more than providing a clean water supply of drinking water,” Perrow wrote. “This supply may be as simple as a public well or as complex as the Roman or New York City aqueducts. Amherst County’s needs reside somewhere in between, but its values to the residents of the area it serves are the same.”
Perrow said he sees the authority as a key player in spurring economic development opportunities in the county.
“It’s a core function and one I’d like to be part of,” Perrow told supervisors.
As county officials have recently turned attention to develop a master plan for Madison Heights and attracting more growth and development, Perrow said he sees that area as having potential and water service is essential to help it become a healthy, vibrant community. Redevelopment in downtown Lynchburg has increased real estate values 70% in the central business district and rejuvenation of Old Town Madison Heights could have a similar increase in property values, he said in the letter.
“Population data suggests that the City of Lynchburg will grow to 90,000 people in the next decade,” Perrow wrote. “Growth is certain to occur in those areas adjacent to Lynchburg and could spur significant redevelopment in Madison Heights.”
The addition of two new citizen board members brings private sector expertise to the authority’s leadership and is part of county officials’ sweeping initiatives to make local government more business friendly, according to the county. Established as the Madison Heights Sanitary District in 1936, the authority’s board has consisted of county supervisors for more than 60 years.
Tucker said she is much pleased with the breadth of knowledge in both citizen appointments slated to become official later this year.
“Mr. Perrow’s skill set is not only technical in nature but he brings with him the long-term relationships in Lynchburg that will help position Amherst for the future,” Tucker, the supervisors’ chair, said in an email.
She said it makes sense for herself and Ayers to step off the authority board, which is not because of a lack of interest but out of consideration of the authority’s customer base in each of the county’s five election districts.
“I’m very excited at this new chapter,” Tucker said, “and it’s just one of the steps that we are taking move Amherst forward.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
