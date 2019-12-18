The Amherst County School Board’s final meeting of the decade marked a farewell to a trio of school officials who are stepping down from their posts at the end of the year.
Chairman Mike Henderson, District 3 member Craig Terwilliger and at-large member Francisco Mayo were honored and recognized for their years of service during the board’s Dec. 12 meeting.
Superintendent Rob Arnold thanked the outgoing school officials for their time and dedication for division’s betterment. “It takes a special person to dedicate time and make life better for our students,” Arnold said. “This is a better school system than you found it. I can say that. I know it is.”
Henderson, who represents District 1, has served since July 2014 and has been at the helm as chairman since July 2016, the same month Mayo joined the board. Terwilliger has served since August 2016.
Vice Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon complimented Terwilliger’s business expertise and Henderson’s roots as a product of Amherst County schools who came home and well served his home division.
“It’s time-consuming but you didn’t miss a beat,” Liggon said.
Board member Abby Thompson said while the work is hard and decisions are often tough, the outgoing members have made an impact and brought expertise, strength, leadership and “above all, a caring heart.”
“You guys have set the bar high for the new team,” Thompson said, referring to the incoming board members.
“It’s been my pleasure,” Terwilliger said. “I learned a lot. It’s been a good experience. I think we’re on a really good path right now.”
Henderson said he is glad he was able to give back to the community.
“It has been an honor to do this,” Henderson said.
He said the board made a great decision in May 2018 by hiring Arnold to steer the division.
“They say the most important decision a school board makes is selecting a superintendent,” Henderson said. “It’s reflected in what we’re seeing, a lot of positive energy, a lot of positive things happening.”
Henderson said the hundreds of school employees are about upholding the motto of “every child every day” and the most important focus is what’s going on in the classroom.
“You always thought about children first,” Arnold said. “It’s about children and you all exemplified that.”
