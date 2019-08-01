Organizers of the Amherst Honey Bee Festival have announced the spring event at Amherst County High School will be permanently canceled due to scheduling obstacles.
The event served as a vehicle for raising money for the parent-teacher organization at Amherst County High School. The festival launched in April 2016, had a break the following year and resumed in 2018 and this past spring.
Tobey Thurston, festival coordinator, wrote in a July 26 to vendors and supporters the Honey Bee Festival will join with the Amherst Association for Family and Community Education and assist with the Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, an annual event held at ACHS in October.
The 49th Annual Amherst Apple Festival will be held Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.
