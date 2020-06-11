The owners of the former Scottish Inns motel in Amherst County, which has been at the center of blight complaints that led to its closure, is approved for a demolition permit, according to an announcement posted on the county's website Thursday.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in November 2019 entered into a rehabilitation plan for the property at 4512 South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights. A future Howard Johnson hotel is planned on the site, County Administrator Dean Rodgers has publicly told supervisors.
Satya Narayan, of Narayan Properties, LLC, the site’s owner, is in compliance with the rehabilitation plan, according to the county's announcement.
"Now that a demolition permit is secured, the agreement provides sixty days to demolish the structure on the property," the announcement said. "The Department of Building Safety and Inspections has conducted multiple inspections along with the Amherst County Sheriff’ Office, both have been satisfied with how the rehabilitation plan is progressing and with the property owner’s efforts to comply."
In September 2019 county officials sent Narayan a notice of a preliminary determination the property at 4512 South Amherst Highway is considered spot blight following a detailed investigation in the summer.
The preliminary determination was because of the site’s failure to pass property maintenance inspections, its significant health code and zoning violations and more than 100 calls for law enforcement and emergency services at the site in the past year, according to the county's letter sent to Narayan last fall. The county found occupants were exceeding the limit for residing there and an unauthorized daycare was on site,
Since the rehabilitation plan was agreed upon, Narayan has met all compliance milestones, according to the county.
"Building and Inspections will continue to partner with owners and contractors to improve the property and keep our county safe, healthy, and beautiful," the announcement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.