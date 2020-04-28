A recent study by the Amherst County Service Authority comparing utility rates and fees to other localities in Virginia shows the ACSA is not overcharging and is taking care of its financial interests.
“We don’t want to be lower than everyone else where you leave money on the table and not higher than everyone else because it hinders economic development,” Bob Hopkins, director of utilities for Amherst County, told the authority’s board recently. “Where you want to be is right in the middle.”
Rates and fees were compared with the Bedford Regional Water Authority, the Campbell County Utilities and Services Authority, the Nelson County Service Authority and 15 other water utilities and 19 wastewater utilities of comparable size and type across the state. According to the most recent findings, ACSA’s water rates are higher than Campbell County’s, lower than Bedford’s and lower than eight of the 15 other utilities.
Hopkins recommends a $1 basic service charge increase for water, which would bring the rate to $13, and keeping water tap fees level. In 2019 the ASCA increased water and sewer rates and approved a hike in connection and availability fees for the first time since 2015.
For sewer rates, Amherst is higher than Campbell, lower than Bedford and lower than 10 of the 19 other wastewater utilities, the study shows. Hopkins is recommending a $1 basic service charge increase, which would bring it to $6, and no increase in sewer tap fees.
The study notes Campbell’s and Bedford’s authorities are much larger with more connections, a higher amount of commercial and industrial development and more revenue.
Hopkins wrote in a report to the ACSA board this decade will see expensive required capital projects, including improvements to the Graham Creek Reservoir dam, renovation to the Williams Creek Sewage Pump Station and upgrades to ACSA’s eight other sewage pump stations, among a few others.
Meanwhile, revenues have been affected by lower water usage and wastewater discharge due to customers conserving, the ongoing closure of the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights and “minimal” growth and development in the county, the report states.
The authority’s rehabilitation budget has been a fraction of what it should be to insure long term water and sewer line integrity and designated reserves have been used twice in the past nine years to cover revenue deficits of $405,000 and $417,000, respectively, according to the report.
“ACSA cannot continue to ignore its large number of undersized, aging, and deteriorating water lines, pump stations, and other infrastructure,” Hopkins wrote to board members.
He further wrote ACSA must continue to tight walk the fine line of rates and fees sufficient to maintain the authority’s mission without being oppressive to low- and fixed-income customers or stifling to economic growth.
Board member David Pugh said he feels there is a misconception among many residents the county authority’s rates are too high.
“We need to do a better job of letting the public know our rates are equitable,” Pugh said.
