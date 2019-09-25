Amherst County's director of community development, Jeremy Bryant, said county staff is putting a plan together to have grass mowed more consistently on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, particularly in the south portion near the Lynchburg border.
He said during the Amherst County Planning Commission's Sept. 19 meeting the plan’s concept would soon come before the Route 29 Business Beautification Committee and he’s confident it could be put into place by spring 2020.
The grass is “out of control” in areas of the corridor and the county has discussed ways to mitigate that with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“It’s not acceptable to us … it’s a matter of funding,” Bryant said.
The goal is for the committee to steer clear of requesting more money from the county’s board of supervisors, he said. The county has 35 licensed landscapers and the idea is for some of those to be responsible for maintaining certain designated areas of the highway.
“What they get out of it is free advertising,” Bryant said of the concept. “What we get out of it is an area that is mowed.”
