Students in Amherst County Public Schools will advance to the next grade level after the coronavirus pandemic recently caused a sudden closure of all Virginia schools, Superintendent Rob Arnold said in a March 31 address on the division’s website.
Arnold said he has worked since March 11 to help the division adjust to the many effects of the global pandemic and responses. He said he didn’t “come up for air” in the rapidly changing unfolding of events until recently.
“I understand what families are dealing with,” Arnold said of the stress. “It is a very difficult time.”
During Gov. Ralph Northam’s ongoing stay-at-home order that has county residents hunkering down in their homes, the division will continue distributing meal service and learning opportunities to students and families, he said.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will not be required to take the Standards of Learning tests, according to Arnold. High school students will receive a verified credit as far as the SOL tests, he said.
“You can rest assured you will be moving forward,” Arnold said.
Arnold also said the division is working on a grading plan for the remainder of the year.
Educators are coordinating with parents for ways to pick up learning packets for their children
School officials have distributed Chromebooks, flash drives and packets to get students through the first 10 days of April. He said on April 17 educators will get fresh at-home material to students designed to bridge the gap for getting them to the next level. Teachers will contact students to figure out what their needs are, he said in acknowledging the online challenges for many families.
Arnold said he has been invited to serve on a state task force working to ensure the continuity of learning during the closures effective for the remainder of the school year.
He also is working to get information to families along with several school division psychologists on ways to deal with emotional stress and anxiety during the crisis.
Principals in the county’s schools have been tasked with setting up schedules so students can come by schools to get their belongings. The division is working each day to provide solutions and meet students’ needs, Arnold said.
In recent dialogue with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, Arnold said the school system knows it will save money in areas and spend in others in response to the pandemic for the remainder of the fiscal year through June 30
In coming days, teachers will contact students to figure out what their needs are for at-home learning. Arnold said he acknowledges the many challenges some families face in adequate internet service.
“There’s a lot of difficulty for a lot of our families,” Arnold told supervisors. “We have to take things to students.”
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers complimented Arnold and the school system for its efforts to respond to the pandemic.
“It’s a difficult time for anyone in public service right now, especially trying to provide education to this many kids,” Ayers said. “It’s got to be a task.”
Supervisor David Pugh said with two kids at home he is trying his best to teach them in the evening. “There’s going to be a lot more on the parents’ plates,” Pugh said. “Hopefully it will be a chance for them to connect more with their children … there’s always good that can come out of something so bad.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.