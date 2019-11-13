A new solid waste center for trash disposal on U.S. 60 West is set to open for operations next week, signaling the closure of two open container sites on the corridor in early December.
The Dodd’s Store Convenience Center, a newly constructed staffed facility at 4818 Lexington Turnpike, is planned to start operating Nov. 18, according to a report from County Administrator Dean Rodgers to the county board of supervisors. The county plans to close two open container sites on U.S. 60 West, Long Mountain and Burley Hollow Road, on Dec. 2.
“There will be signage put up at the sites telling the public where they can find staffed solid waste centers,” Rodgers said during the board’s Nov. 6 meeting, adding of the dumpster sites set to close: “We plan to kill the rats, move the boxes, move out the cats and otherwise fence the property so no one can dump there.”
Paige Ashby, a county resident, said Monday while stopping by one of the open container sites on U.S. 60 West, she looks forward to the newer, improved facility opening.
“It makes a mess on the side of the road,” Ashby said of the open containers overflowing with trash.
Ashby said she prefers a site that doesn’t attract animals.
“It’s the environmental issue of it more than anything to me,” she said of welcoming the newer, cleaner facility.
The unstaffed open container sites have been a source of complaints among county residents unhappy with unsightly conditions and overflow dumping.
The county also is in the process of building a staffed solid waste center on Boxwood Farm Road, which will be across the street from a current open container site on that road. However, supervisors decided that open dumpster site should remain open until the new facility is completed.
Rodgers said closing the open container site on Boxwood Farm Road before the staffed facility is built would inconvenience residents in that area.
“I think we would be well-advised to do so,” Supervisor Kenneth Campbell said of keeping the Boxwood Farm dumpster site operating for now. “I see too much of a downside to close it right now. I worry about where the trash will end up…”
Also during the board’s Nov. 6 meeting, supervisors voted to direct county staff to move forward with comprehensive agreement negotiations with Price Buildings, Inc., a Roanoke area company, for constructing a new transfer station for solid waste, the new waste center on Boxwood Farm Road and upgrades to the Coolwell Convenience Center.
The county received three proposals on the planned projects. Campbell said all three contractors were qualified and could have done the work, adding he feels moving forward with Price Buildings will lead to substantial savings for the county.
The board voted 4-1 earlier this year, with Supervisor David Pugh opposed, to opt against expanding the county’s landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights and build a transfer station on that property. The station would consist a new facility that hauls waste elsewhere through trucks while the landfill would close, a process county officials have said is aimed at saving money, increasing efficiency among staff and offsetting liability concerns a landfill site brings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.