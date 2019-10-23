A restaurant once again is set to operate in a small building at 547 Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, the site of the former Slicks Cafe.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously on Oct. 15 approved a conditional rezoning request from William A. Tyree to reuse the building. Slicks Cafe closed several years ago. The new restaurant would serve sandwiches, fast food and carryout orders with a maximum of 24 dining seats, according to Tyree’s application.
The grandfathering status for a restaurant under zoning in that area no longer exists, so the board’s action was required, according to Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development. The board rezoned the property from R-2, General Residential district, to a V-1, Village Center district. Tyree has agreed to voluntary conditions the business would operate 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and close on Sunday and alcohol would not be sold, according to the county.
— Justin Faulconer
Bryant said lack of on-site parking is a concern. No one spoke on the matter during a public hearing. Tyree said following the meeting the restaurant doesn’t have a name yet and he hopes to have it open later this year after proper permits are received.
