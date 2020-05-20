Monelison Middle School will welcome Lea Gray, who currently serves as principal of Linkhorne Elementary School, as its new principal in the new school year that begins in July.
Superintendent Rob Arnold announced Gray’s hire during the Amherst County School Board’s May 14 meeting. “We’re really looking forward to her starting her work at Monelison next year,” Arnold said.
Gray has served as an elementary school teacher at R.S. Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg, spent 10 years in Campbell County Public Schools teaching fifth grade and seventh and eighth grade students and four years in Appomattox County Public Schools as a middle school teacher. She also served as assistant principal at Sheffield Elementary School in Lynchburg prior to her current two-year stint at Linkhorne Elementary.
“We’re excited to have Mrs. Gray join the Amherst County Public Schools team, and we look forward to her leadership at Monelison,” said Jim Gallagher, director of human resources.
Gray said in an email she is excited to join the Monelison Middle and Amherst community. “Everyone has been extremely welcoming and I look forward to working with the Monelison faculty, staff, and families.”
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
