A new pawn shop has the green light to begin operating in Madison Heights, following approval from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
The board voted 3-0, with Chairwoman Claudia Tucker and Supervisor David Pugh absent, during its Feb. 18 meeting to grant a special exception request for Riverside Pawn Company, Inc. to open the shop on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights. The location formerly was a Blockbuster movie rental store until it closed a decade ago and in recent years has been used temporarily by a pair of businesses specializing in inflatables.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the county formerly had a pawn shop that closed. “At this moment we have no pawn shops in Madison Heights,” Bryant said.
Shane Hardway, a co-owner of Riverside Pawn Company, said the new shop would be its ninth location. The business has two stores in Danville, four in North Carolina and one each in Collinsville and South Boston. He said the business takes items of all kinds and specializes in jewelry and firearms.
The new store would be well secured with a camera system and iron bars for doors and windows, according to Hardway.
“We feel like we run a good business,” Hardway said. “We feel like we’re an asset to all of our communities.”
The 1.1-acre site is zoned General Commercial (B-2) and the building is approximately 9,300 square feet. The category of pawnbroker was added to county code in January 2012. That year the county approved a pawn shop at 4116 South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights that since has closed.
No one opposed the project during a public hearing.
“For a business to come in and take over a vacant building, we appreciate that,” said Vice Chairwoman Jennifer Moore, who represents the district in which the shop will locate.
Also during the meeting, several county residents spoke in opposition to a Dollar General planned in the village of Elon. The Amherst County Planning Commission voted 4-2 in January to approve a site plan for the store set to locate at 2515 Elon Road contingent on several conditions.
The business is allowed by right in the Village district, a process that doesn’t require special review following public hearings by both commissioners and the board of supervisors. Alan Nixon, a neighboring property owner in Elon, told supervisors during a public comments period the store’s planned entrance would negatively affect his property’s appearance and value.
“I do not consider this a by-right plan when it encroaches on the property to the east and to the west,” Alan Nixon said.
He asked the board to see to it the planned entrance is relocated 50 feet to the east so his property would not be affected.
Holcomb Nixon said he and his wife this May will mark 60 years of living in the village and have seen many changes. “One change we do not want to see is a Dollar General Store at the current site,” he said.
He voiced opposition to the commercial entrance planned for the store and asked that it be relocated, which would alleviate much of the concern. “The whole thing is going to be an eyesore,” Holcomb Nixon said to supervisors.
Jim Thompson, an Elon area resident who serves on the commission, was one of the two who voted against approving the site plan. He told supervisors his opposition was based on traffic concerns and he questioned why the Virginia Department of Transportation initially denied a waiver for the entrance based on sight distance concerns and later granted it.
Thompson said he wanted to make sure Alan Nixon’s valid concerns are not being side stepped. Nancy Foster, an Elon resident, said she talked to many people in the community about the planned store and not a single one she’s spoken with is for it.
She is concerned the large corporation will come in and take business away from existing small stores in the village. “The character and the soul and the integrity of the Elon community would be adversely affected by a Dollar General,” Foster said.
She said she hopes to prevent a “domino effect” of other large chain businesses coming into the village. “The look of a Dollar General on the side of the road in Elon is repulsive to imagine,” Foster said.
Bryant said as of Tuesday (Feb. 25) the site plan has not been signed off on by VDOT. Ayers asked Rodgers to look into having the entrance of the new store shifted away from Alan Nixon’s property.
“I wouldn’t want a turning lane in front of my property,” Ayers said.
In other news:
Supervisors accepted the conveyance of land on Trojan Road as part of a major planned project to improve Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights. The land will transfer from the Amherst County School Board to the county, which would convey it to VDOT for $3,300.
VDOT has said the $7.8 million road improvement project on Woodys Lake is set to begin in 2021. The project will affect traffic into and from Monelison Middle School for a stretch of months, according to school officials.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
