The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts has announced Kevin O’Halloran will serve as the Amherst organization’s next executive director.
O’Halloran’s involvement with VCCA began when he was elected to serve as its treasurer in November 2018. The Board of Directors appointed O’Halloran as interim executive director in August following the departure of former director Joy Peterson Heyrman. In that time O’Halloran has been instrumental in establishing a satellite office in Richmond for VCCA’s development and communications team, hiring several new staff members and mounting a successful capital campaign.
VCCA President Quinn Feldmann Graeff said in a news release the decision to choose O’Halloran was unanimous.
“Looking back on Kevin’s work in his role as Interim, I can only say that there was nothing ‘interim’ about his focus and commitment,” Graeff said. “From day one he has demonstrated the foresight, dedication and leadership our organization needs at this momentous time in our history.”
O’Halloran brings 30 years of nonprofit management and fundraising experience to VCCA. A long-time Charlottesville resident, he has held leadership positions with the Charlottesville Opera, the Paramount Theater and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. His volunteer commitments include the Harvard Club of Charlottesville and the City Planning Commission.
“I am honored that the board has entrusted me with this new role at VCCA,” O’Halloran said in the release. “I care deeply about VCCA’s mission, and I’ve come to love its beautiful home at Mt. San Angelo. As VCCA approaches its fiftieth anniversary, I look forward to working with the Board, staff and Fellows to build upon the past and secure VCCA’s future.”
VCCA hosts more than 400 artist-fellows annually at its Mt. San Angelo facility in Amherst and the Moulin à Nef Studio Center in Auvillar, France. The organization plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021.
— From staff reports
