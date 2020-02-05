Neighbors Helping Neighbors presented $2,500 donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, an Amherst County nonprofit, recently received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local residents. NHN will use the gift to purchase food to help those families with food assistance.
“We are appreciative of Food Lions consistent focus on helping NHN fight hunger in Amherst County. They continue to be an important partner with NHN. They care about the community in which they serve”, said Garry Friend, President of NHN, in a statement.
The donation will be used to purchase food to help NHN’s overall mission toward providing food to those who are hungry and have food insecurity.
Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.
NHN began serving meals in the spring of 2016 and last year marked its 10,000th meal provided. The nonprofit has served nearly 14,000 individuals through its lunch program held two days a week in Amherst and Madison Heights and about 5,800 families through its food warehouse program, according to its website.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.