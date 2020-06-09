Eight charges against a Madison Heights man accused of multiple sex offenses in case involving minors were dropped during a June 1 hearing, according to court records.
Leonard Eugene Blackwell, 39, was arrested in May 2018 and currently faces charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child less than age 13, rape, sexual battery, sexual battery with intent to infect, four counts of violating a suspended sentence and a strangulation/wounding charge, online court records show. Blackwell awaits trial on those charges.
Meanwhile, prosecutors during a June 1 hearing in Amherst Circuit Court dropped one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery of a minor and distributing marijuana to a minor, two counts of sexual battery with intent to infect, two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor and a sex charge involving a minor, records show.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Carwile said Blackwell has six accusers and charges brought by half of them had to be dropped. Since the case is still active and more charges are pending against the defendant, he said he couldn’t go into further specifics. One of the alleged victims couldn’t travel to the court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic and timing issues in regard to the defendant’s constitutional rights are involved, according to Carwile.
The charges are not dismissed, he said. “They could come back in the future,” Carwile said.
Peter Frazier, a Nelson-based attorney, is representing Blackwell on all charges pending. He said he cannot comment on the charges still pending in Amherst Circuit Court but said on the charges that were dropped an alleged victim was caught fabricating sexual assault allegations multiple times in the past.
“These charges should have never been filed,” Frazier said after the hearing, referring to those dropped at the June 1 hearing.
He said Blackwell is glad of the outcome but disappointed the alleged victim “abused the court system for so long.”
“Hopefully in the future the Commonwealth’s Attorney will investigate potential cases more thoroughly and avoid bringing charges against innocent men,” Frazier said in an emailed statement.
One count each of aggravated sexual battery of a minor, assault and battery and illegally causing an abortion or miscarriage also were dropped at an November 2019 hearing in Amherst Circuit Court, records show.
At a June 2019 hearing, Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Blackwell to three years with six months suspended, leaving an active sentence of 2 years and six months, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Blackwell faced three previous failure to register as a sex offender charges; one was dropped and he was acquitted on the other during a May 2019 jury trial.
Carwile said at the June 2019 hearing Blackwell was convicted of a sex offense involving a minor in 2001, which placed him on the registry.
Frazier said at the time Blackwell had been making good faith efforts to register as a sex offender and ran afoul of those efforts for only 10 days. Blackwell is court-ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
