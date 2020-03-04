Though he first came to the United States at age 13, Amherst County resident Edward Olivares felt like arriving in San Francisco in 1948 was more a homecoming than a trip to foreign soil.
“It was going home,” said Olivares, 84, of Monroe. “Even though I was born and raised in the Philippines, the U.S. was what we were 100% loyal to.”
Olivares, a resident of Amherst County for just more than two decades, was born in 1935 in Fort Mills, a U.S. Army base and headquarters for the harbor defenses of Manila and Subic Bays in the Philippines in early World War II. He recalls the onslaught of the Japanese invasion that began in December 1941 and his father, Jose Emilio Olivares Sr., contributing to the Filipino war effort under General Douglas MacArthur.
Olivares’ father had various military assignments and in 1941 the family knew war would soon reach the Philippines’ shores, he said. On the morning of Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Olivares recalls being awakened that Monday morning, a Catholic holiday, and his parents loading up their car and driving the family out of Manila’s port area to his aunt’s house in the suburbs.
The first Japanese air raids hit the area that day and he remembers watching the combat in the skies from a distance. His father fought for the Philippine Scouts, a military organization of the U.S. Army, and eventually became a Japanese prisoner of war.
Olivares said his father was released by the Japanese because he was in a poor condition and his wife, Olivares’ mother, nursed him back to health. His father became a U.S. citizen three years after the end of World War II.
In 1951, Olivares became a U.S. citizen at age 16 and knew he wanted to serve in the military, as about a dozen of his family members had done.
“I grew up in the Army,” he said. “I loved the military. I owed to the United States, this beautiful country that we came to and took care of us.”
Olivares’ older brother, Jose Olivares Jr., who is deceased, attended the Virginia Military Institute and later fought in the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star. Edward Olivares’ own journey into the military led him to West Point in 1953.
He recalls entering West Point as “a skinny little kid” at age 17, weighing 128 pounds. He grew an inch taller and added on 32 pounds by the time he graduated in 1957 and he was in top physical shape. The experience was life-changing for the better, according to Olivares.
“I would love to be buried at West Point,” he said of his affection for the academy.
After graduation, his first military assignment was in Germany during an era of fear of a war breaking out with Russia.
“I don’t have any combat experience,” he said of his military service. “I was a Cold War warrior.”
As the only West Point officer in his battalion, he said, he served as a specially trained first lieutenant and was ready for action in case of a Soviet attack. Fortunately, he said, it never came while he was stationed there. He was 24 in 1960 when he left the service and married his wife that year and moved back to the West Coast to attend the University of California, Los Angeles.
Olivares said he worked for various companies building communication systems and weapons for the United States Air Force and Marine Corps. In addition to a brief stint as a police officer in Los Angeles, he worked for Hughes Aircraft Company, an aerospace and defense contractor, for 13 years in California.
He also worked 7 years for Litton Ship Systems in Pascagoula, Mississippi before coming to Lynchburg, where he worked at the former Ericsson plant, now the site of Thomas Road Baptist Church, for just more than two years. Olivares also worked as a substitute teacher in Lynchburg City Schools for a year and Amherst County Public Schools for three years. He has been active in the Amherst County Republican Committee for the past 15 years and has served as a precinct captain for the Pleasant View area.
Olivares has lived in his current home on Crest of Pedlar Drive for just more than 20 years. One of his greatest passions, he said, is helping young people with admissions to West Point, which he worked on as an admissions representative from 2005 through 2016.
He has assisted about two dozen people with getting into West Point. He recalled meeting a young man and native of India in 2004 while attending a dinner in Roanoke. Olivares said he got to know the candidate, offered him advice and later visited him while he was a student at West Point.
“He trimmed down and was a lean, mean fighting machine,” Olivares said, adding the graduate has since served three tours in Afghanistan.
He has a stack of files on candidates in his home, which he described as his “pride and joy” as far as helping them reach their goals.
Lt. Col. Rance Lee, deputy director of admissions at the United States Military Academy, said in an email Olivares has faithfully served West Point’s admissions in the greater Roanoke area for more than 10 years.
“He was very dedicated, making himself available to candidates for interviews and college fairs,” suntil his health precluded his continued involvement, Lee said.
“As the congressional district coordinator, I particularly miss his contributions,” Lee said in the email.
Correspondence from West Point’s communications office also shows Olivares played a role in the posthumous appointment of Alexander Charles Ernandes, a Moneta man, to the academy. Ernandes was murdered in January 2011 and had his sights set on appointment to West Point, according to a resolution the Virginia General Assembly passed in Ernandes’ honor in February 2011.
In late February, Olivares celebrated 60 years of marriage to his wife, Barbara. He has three children and seven grandchildren.
Photos of his family, including his late father, adorn the walls of his Monroe home along with military and West Point memorabilia. He loves recalling his time at West Point and his family’s military service.
“I’m very proud of my dad,” Olivares said during a recent interview. “He was an unsung hero.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
