A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of domestic assault and battery was sentenced to 8 years behind bars.
Wilby J. Branham, Jr., 32, was sentenced in Amherst Circuit Court on May 14 to 65 years on those three charges with all but six years suspended, according to online court records. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Drake said Branham also was sentenced to two years for a probation violation charge.
The assault incidents took place on three occasions in April 2019 and May 2019 and involved a female victim, said Drake. The victim suffered a skull fracture and had some hearing loss in one her ears, according to Drake.
“We would have medical testimony to back that up,” Drake said if the case had gone to trial.
Drake said the commonwealth initially sought a jury trial but because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the court system, bringing to a halt all jury proceedings in the past few months, the plea deal was reached.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
