A Monroe man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography and soliciting a minor via electronic devices, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
As a result of a complaint received from an online chat service, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took Joel Michael Woolridge, 41, into custody, according to a news release.
Wooldridge is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, the release said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Greg Jones at (434) 946-9373 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You also can visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.
