U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Feb. 13 announced the Monacan Indian Nation received $372,748 in federal money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to develop and manage affordable housing.
The money is part of $1.1 million awarded to seven Virginia tribes, including the Amherst County-based Monacan tribe, for access to low-income housing. “These grants will help ensure these communities have a safe and affordable place to live,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement.
The Monacan tribe was among six in Virginia to receive federal recognition in 2018, which allows for them to compete for grants only open to federally recognized tribes. The grant money was awarded through HUD’s Indian Housing Block Grant program, which provides grants, loan guarantees and technical assistance to Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages for development and operation of affordable housing.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
