A new contract and collaboration between Central Virginia Community College and a local restaurant will bring new breakfast and lunch options to students, faculty and staff on the Lynchburg campus beginning the week of Aug. 12. Market at Main will open both a campus cafeteria and café, offering its most entrees, including pancakes, burgers and a variety of sandwiches made with fresh local ingredients.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with CVCC to bring a totally different dining experience to the cafeteria,” said Rodney Taylor, owner of Market at Main, in a news release. “We plan to offer many of our favorites, as well as a few new items.”
Called Market at Main: CVCC, the restaurant will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday during the academic year. The café will feature expresso beverages, cold brew, smoothies and grab-and-go meals and snacks. Café hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Taylor, a former Amherst County administrator, said he is looking forward to working with Mena Hughes, director of CVCC’s Culinary Arts Program, to provide students with experience in food preparation for the restaurant. He plans to add a daily special onto the menu and wants to offer culinary students the opportunity to prepare the items.
“We have employed CVCC culinary students at our restaurants,” Taylor said. “They are great to work with and eager to learn. We think the opportunity for them to show off their skills to their peers will bring an element of excitement to our daily offerings.”
Market at Main opened in downtown Lynchburg in 2009 and also has a location in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.
