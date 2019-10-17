An Amherst man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for assaulting a woman at a residence in Amherst County.
Mark Anthony Harris, 35, pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a felony count of abduction and two misdemeanor counts of assault in connection with the February 2018 incident.
Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller said he physically assaulted the female victim and wouldn't let her leave the residence. He kept her from going to the bathroom at one point, according to Drumheller.
As part of a plea agreement, a rape charge and another count of abduction against Harris were dismissed, Drumheller said. Scott De Bruin, Harris' attorney, said he believed the plea deal was in his client's best interest.
Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Harris to 10 years on the abduction count and suspended two of those years and two more additional years on the assault charges, leaving an active 8-year sentence. The suspended time is on the condition Harris be on probation for a 20-year period upon his release, two of which are supervised.
Harris also is required to remain registered as a sex offender as part of a previous criminal case in Nelson County.
