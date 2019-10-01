A Madison Heights man found guilty of breaking into an Amherst County store and stealing items was given a 23-year suspended sentence Monday.
Matthew Lucas Creasy, 20, pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to one count each of breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property, wearing a mask in public and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was arrested following a December 2018 break-in at the Lee and Moss grocery store on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.
Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said on the night of Dec. 9 a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the store after it was broken into. The officer observed broken glass and reviewed security camera footage that showed two white subjects breaking the glass with a hammer and taking items inside.
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation of a domestic assault report later interviewed Creasy, who admitted to the burglary and gave a statement, Carver said. When asked why he broke into the store the defendant said he didn’t have anywhere to live, Carver said.
Some of the merchandise was recovered, according to Carver. He said the charges were Creasy’s first criminal offenses at the time and the plea agreement in the case is appropriate because it calls for extensive jail time if he comes back with any future incidents.
“Hopefully he understands this can’t happen again,” Carver said of low sentencing guidelines in the case.
Scott De Bruin, attorney for Creasy, said his client has been apologetic and accepts responsibility. Judge Michael Garrett said the suspended sentence is on the condition Creasy undergoes 25 years of probation, two of which are supervised; submit to drug screening, not use illegal drugs and pay restitution of $1,260 to the store.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.