A Madison Heights man was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $100 for breaking into an Amherst County business in April.
Thomas Jarrett Hill, 35, broke into A One Eagle Auto Sales, at 3789 S. Amherst Highway in Madison Heights, on April 24, said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Spencer Drake. He took shoes and a sweatshirt and in his statement to authorities said he "had blisters on his feet and wanted to get home" in explaining why the break-in occurred, Drake said.
He was also convicted of a misdemeanor count of petit larceny and sentenced to 21 years on both charges with all but six months suspended.
Hill was arrested in June after an Amherst County investigator reviewed security video footage from the incident and interviewed Hill during the course of the investigation, Drake said.
Scott De Bruin, Hill's attorney, said his client has a "very complicated psychiatric history." Drake said Hill's statements to the investigator were "bizarre" and "all over the place" and both attorneys spoke of the need for a mental health assessment.
De Bruin said the 6-month sentence in the plea agreement was lower than what sentencing guidelines called for, which Judge Michael Garrett said makes sense given Hill's mental health history.
As part of Hill's sentence, Garrett ordered him to undergo a mental health assessment within six months of his release. Hill also faces one felony count each of grand larceny (auto theft), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm and destruction of property in Lynchburg in connection with a separate August 2018 incident, court records show.
He is set for an Nov. 18 trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court on those charges.
