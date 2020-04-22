A Madison Heights man convicted of eight felonies in connection with a string of break-ins in Amherst County in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail.
Kenneth Randall Peters, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty during a September 2019 hearing in Amherst Circuit Court to three counts of breaking and entering, two counts each of destruction of property, two counts of grand larceny and possessing a controlled substance.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Carwile said the charges stem from three break-ins involving Peters. In September 2018, an Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy responded to an incident where a resident reported a trailer had been broken into and damaged and four-wheelers on site also had been damaged, according to Carwile.
In July 2018, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a home on Elon Road after a resident observed it had been entered and some collectible items had been taken. Another investigation in September 2018 found Peters had lived in a rental home a week without the property owner’s permission, Carwile said.
The homeowner did not know Peters or that he had been staying there, the prosecutor said. Carwile said Peters was cooperative during the investigation and confessed.
During the investigation a bag containing methamphetamine was found in Peters’ possession, Carwile said.
Carwile said the thefts were driven by the defendant's substance-abuse issues.
At a video hearing in Amherst Circuit Court Tuesday, Peters was sentenced to 40 years with all but a year suspended, according to court records. Restitution for stolen items and property damage combined totals $3,698, Carwile has said.
A co-defendant, Megan Francisco Lang of Madison Heights, pleaded guilty in May 2019 to one felony count each of breaking and entering, grand larceny, receiving or buying stolen goods and possessing a firearm as a nonviolent felon.
She was sentenced to 35 years with all but two years on the firearm charge suspended, court records show. Three counts of grand larceny and three counts of breaking and entering against her were dropped.
