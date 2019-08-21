A Madison Heights man was sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to pay more than $1,500 in restitution after pleading guilty Wednesday to a felony count each of grand larceny and receiving or buying stolen goods.
Brandon Wayne Lipscomb, 31, was arrested on the charges in early February. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley said at a hearing in Amherst Circuit Court Wednesday an Amherst County Sheriff's deputy responded on Jan. 26 to a complaint from Aubrey Burks on stolen items from his business in Faulconerville.
Multiple items valued at more than $1,500 total were stolen and authorities executed a search warrant that led to Lipscomb's arrest, Stanley said. Lipscomb admitted to multiple thefts, Stanley said.
On Jan. 19m an Amherst County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Bobwhite Road in Amherst for a report of a stolen four-wheeler from a resident, Stanley said. Lipscomb admitted to assisting in the theft of the vehicle that was located at the residence of a person who said he bought it from Lipscomb, according to prosecutors' evidence.
The four-wheeler was returned to the original owner, Stanley said. Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Lipscomb to 10 years and suspended all but two months of active jail time. Garrett ordered Lipscomb must be on good behavior for five years upon his release, submit to drug screening and pay $1,580 in restitution to Burks.
Another felony charge of grand larceny was dropped in accordance with a plea agreement. Lipscomb received credit for any time served and is ordered to report Sept. 3 to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail to serve any remaining jail time, according the judge's ruling.