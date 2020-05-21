A Lynchburg man arrested in February 2018 after authorities in Amherst County found $15,000 in heroin in his vehicle was given a 60-year suspended sentence on May 11.

Kevin Lee, 48, pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to one count each of manufacturing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug and transporting drugs into Virginia.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Carwile said Lee’s SUV was stopped Feb. 14, 2018 based upon a drug interdiction operation which identified him as the source of heroin coming into Virginia. Carwile said between Lee’s preliminary hearing and trial date he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Lynchburg and suffered injury.

Carwile said Lee effectively is on probation the rest of his life with 60 years of possible prison time hanging over him if he reoffends.

“The plea agreement was constructed in consideration of the current COVID-19 crisis and in consideration of the extensive health issue that the defendant suffers,” Carwile said following the May 11 hearing.

- Justin Faulconer

