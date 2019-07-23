The Lynchburg Chapter of the Izaak Walton League on July 17 announced a partnership supporting the James River Association’s James River Leadership Academy. The league will help to fund the JRLA, provide two scholarships and provide access to its 325-acre Walton Park located in Amherst County.
The James River Association, a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to serving as a guardian of the James River, provides a voice for the 10,000-square-mile watershed and promotes conservation and responsible stewardship of its natural resources.
The league will provide $1,000 for general support of the annual yearlong youth academy. High school students are accepted into the program based on their applications, interest, passion for conservation and management of Virginia’s outstanding natural resources; primarily focused on the James River watershed. Participants meet one weekend every quarter and complete a community conservation capstone project under the supervision of a mentor.
For each JRLA class, the league will provide a $500 individual scholarship to a student whose project reflects a high degree of excellence as judged by the heads of the JRLA. A second $250 league scholarship may be awarded at the option of the JRLA.
In addition to the financial support, the league will make Walton Park available to serve as an outdoor laboratory for environmental projects and conservation education, along with access to other park amenities including a clubhouse, camping, swimming and fishing, as well as shooting and archery ranges as appropriate.
“The agreement is a perfect partnership with the James River Association as the League marks the 50th anniversary this year of its ‘Save our Streams’ program that’s focused on monitoring and improving water quality in waterways throughout the Nation," Lynchburg League Chapter President Bill Goggins said in a statement.
The Lynchburg chapter of the Izzak Walton League of America was established in 1947 and membership in the local chapter includes national membership as well as access to Walton Park.