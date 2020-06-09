Photo: emx_20200611_nct_news_mamas_p2

Madison Beverly hands out another order to a drive-through customer at Mountain Mama's Kebab Shop in Lovingston on June 5. 

 Lee Luther Jr./for the amherst new-era progress

Businesses across Amherst County and the commonwealth are either reopening or expanding operations as most of Virginia — with the exception of Northern Virginia and the city of Richmond — entered Phase 2 of reopening last week.

In addition to outdoor seating, which was permitted under Phase 1, restaurants now are able to offer indoor seating at 50% capacity. As outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam, gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 30% capacity, entertainment venues such as museums, zoos, outdoor venues and botanical gardens can open with some restrictions.

As of press time Tuesday, Amherst County had 27 cases of COVID-19 and three were hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website. Lynchburg had 89 cases and 1 death; Bedford County had 81 cases and 2 deaths and Campbell County had 20 cases and a death. Nelson County had 17 cases and Appomattox County had 33 cases but neither locality, along with Amherst, has yet had a coronavirus-related death, according to VDH.

Virginia as of Tuesday had 51,738 cases and 1,496 deaths, according to the state health department.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

