Businesses across Amherst County and the commonwealth are either reopening or expanding operations as most of Virginia — with the exception of Northern Virginia and the city of Richmond — entered Phase 2 of reopening last week.
In addition to outdoor seating, which was permitted under Phase 1, restaurants now are able to offer indoor seating at 50% capacity. As outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam, gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 30% capacity, entertainment venues such as museums, zoos, outdoor venues and botanical gardens can open with some restrictions.
As of press time Tuesday, Amherst County had 27 cases of COVID-19 and three were hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website. Lynchburg had 89 cases and 1 death; Bedford County had 81 cases and 2 deaths and Campbell County had 20 cases and a death. Nelson County had 17 cases and Appomattox County had 33 cases but neither locality, along with Amherst, has yet had a coronavirus-related death, according to VDH.
Virginia as of Tuesday had 51,738 cases and 1,496 deaths, according to the state health department.
