The walk between the baseball and softball fields at Amherst County High School is set to receive some illumination.
The Amherst County School Board approved a project to install lighting along the walkway between the two fields. The estimated cost is $20,000 and is covered through a surplus of $30,000 remaining from a major project to overhaul lighting, roofs and heating and ventilation in all county schools in recent years.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said parents and fans of the school's softball teams have asked for the lighting.
The board also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Town of Amherst officials to grant use of a trail system behind the high school, near the softball field, as part of a planned town park on Scotts Hill Road.
The town envisions the 7-acre park having trails, a picnic area and an off-leash spot for dogs to roam, town Manager Sara Carter has said.
Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the partnership with the town will allow access to a path in the park through South Main Street. "I feel this is a good way to form a relationship with the town," Arnold said.
The memorandum of understanding states the town and school division desires recreational purposes to include walking, hiking, jogging and non-motorized biking. Carter said the town's first park is not planned to draw crowds for athletic events, large gatherings or "high intensity" uses. Town officials agreed to provide regular police patrols in the area of the land the division is granting use of, according to the document. The term of the agreement is for a 25-year period.
Carter said getting more people outside is a way to strive for a healthier, more vibrant community and the park is a way for residents who don’t have children in the school system to interact with the ACHS property.
The park area has water and sewer access for potential public restrooms and two creeks run through it. Carter has said she envisions parking for 20 vehicles or less.
Also during the meeting, Wayne Cocke, supervisor of maintenance and operations, said vestibules — or security barriers in a school's main entrance — have been completed at Monelison Middle School and Madison Heights Elementary School and will become fully functional this week.
Cocke said masonry work recently began on construction of a new outdoor walkway at the high school's front entrance. That work is on track for completion in early June and around that time work will begin to reconfigure the school's main office area as part of the security improvement work completed in all county schools.
