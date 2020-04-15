Amherst Town Council during its April 8 meeting approved an ordinance prohibiting dogs from running at large in the town and establishing a leash law.
The town had planned the measure for more than a year and the majority of feedback among residents came from an online survey, which showed broad support for the measure, Town Manager Sara Carter has said.
Council held a public hearing on the ordinance during its March meeting, which dew a single comment form town resident Debbie Shrader expressing concerns on previously proposed language pertaining to dogs urinating on certain properties. Following the hearing council nixed that portion, acknowledging it would be difficult to enforce dogs urinating.
The ordinance requires owners to not allow dogs to defecate on public or private property without consent unless they immediately dispose of it in a safe and sanitary manner.
The town of just more than 2,200 residents, according to the most recent Census, covers 4.92 square miles.
Carter has said a town committee worked hard to come up with an ordinance that wouldn’t create enforcement hardships for the animal control staff at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. A violation of the potential ordinance can lead to a Class 4 misdemeanor and a $50 fine.
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.