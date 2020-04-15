Amherst Parade

In this June 2019 file photo, a dog watches the Town of Amherst's First Responders Parade with interest. 

 Photo by Lee Luther Jr./For the New Era-Progress

Amherst Town Council during its April 8 meeting approved an ordinance prohibiting dogs from running at large in the town and establishing a leash law.

The town had planned the measure for more than a year and the majority of feedback among residents came from an online survey, which showed broad support for the measure, Town Manager Sara Carter has said.

Council held a public hearing on the ordinance during its March meeting, which dew a single comment form town resident Debbie Shrader expressing concerns on previously proposed language pertaining to dogs urinating on certain properties. Following the hearing council nixed that portion, acknowledging it would be difficult to enforce dogs urinating.

The ordinance requires owners to not allow dogs to defecate on public or private property without consent unless they immediately dispose of it in a safe and sanitary manner.

The town of just more than 2,200 residents, according to the most recent Census, covers 4.92 square miles.

Carter has said a town committee worked hard to come up with an ordinance that wouldn’t create enforcement hardships for the animal control staff at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. A violation of the potential ordinance can lead to a Class 4 misdemeanor and a $50 fine.

Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

